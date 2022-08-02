Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Decreases By 25.0%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First US Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

