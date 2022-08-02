Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 21.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,852. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 533,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 153,133 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,670,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

