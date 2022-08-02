Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 21.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,852. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
