Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Decreases By 20.4%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 276,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 4,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

