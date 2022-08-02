Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Decreases By 20.4%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 276,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
F-star Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 4,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.
F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FSTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.
