Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Declines By 18.9%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.91. The company had a trading volume of 339,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,366. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $229.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average of $180.44.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

