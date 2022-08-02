Short Interest in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Grows By 43.8%

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Duke Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,000. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duke Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

