Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rises By 20.7%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COVTY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($44.33) to €42.00 ($43.30) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($63.92) to €58.50 ($60.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($73.20) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Covestro from €53.00 ($54.64) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

COVTY opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Covestro has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.