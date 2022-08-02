Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Increases By 20.4%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

CLM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 30,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,040. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.