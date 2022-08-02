Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Increases By 20.4%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
CLM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 30,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,040. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
