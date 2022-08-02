Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Grows By 33.3%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

