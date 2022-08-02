Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Decreases By 34.9%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 281,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.89.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
