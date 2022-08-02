Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Grows By 42.6%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Augusta Gold stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Augusta Gold ( OTCMKTS:AUGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

