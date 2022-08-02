Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Drops By 28.6%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ERH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,270. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.