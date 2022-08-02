Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Drops By 28.6%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ERH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,270. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.