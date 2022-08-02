Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Declines By 22.5%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,773,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 130,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.