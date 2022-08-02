Short Interest in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expands By 21.3%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $20,094,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,144. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.17 and its 200-day moving average is $203.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

