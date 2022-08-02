Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Expands By 39.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,819,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 4,184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58,191.0 days.

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of SLFPF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of abrdn from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.75.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

