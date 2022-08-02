Shopping (SPI) Reaches One Day Volume of $139,679.00

Shopping (SPI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $139,679.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00020929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00631858 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 977,877 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

