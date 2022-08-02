Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 3.5 %
SHECY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 179,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
