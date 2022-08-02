Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 3.5 %

SHECY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 179,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.