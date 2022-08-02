SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $82,998.15 and approximately $30.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,114.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.16 or 0.07134896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00160724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00253833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00684903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00584483 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005586 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

