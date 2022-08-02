Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

