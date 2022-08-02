Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 418,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

