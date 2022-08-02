Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the quarter. Source Capital makes up approximately 2.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 2.04% of Source Capital worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Source Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,060.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,060.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Source Capital Announces Dividend

SOR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

