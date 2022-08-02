Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,287 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

PHD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 64,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,858. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

