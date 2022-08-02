Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 315,656 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,158. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

