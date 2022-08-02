Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 47,884 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $16.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

