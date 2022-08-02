Shadows (DOWS) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Shadows (DOWS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $325,147.11 and approximately $27,322.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,101.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031497 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. "

