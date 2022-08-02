SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 490,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 220,590 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 158,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 124,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. SFL’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

