SFE Investment Counsel Sells 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,617,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,741,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RYT stock opened at $269.80 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $227.97 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.