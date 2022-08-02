SFE Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

