SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Waters were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,451,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $365.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

