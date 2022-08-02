Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,980 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 676,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. 93,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,707. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.