Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,591 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,648,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,965,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 27,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

