Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $215.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,657. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

