Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,211 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.19. 8,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

