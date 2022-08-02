Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $183.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2,200.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 67,458 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

