Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,837. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

