Senior plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:SNR)

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Senior Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £614.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2,440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Senior has a one year low of GBX 112.18 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.80.

Get Senior alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNR. Barclays raised Senior to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 137 ($1.68) to GBX 183 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.84) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.