Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $377.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

