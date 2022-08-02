Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 78.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 607,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 267,345 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,856,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,395 shares of company stock worth $2,544,480 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.