Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $195.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.