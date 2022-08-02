Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,337 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CarMax by 53.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 45.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax Stock Up 2.4 %

KMX stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

