Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,170 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($139.18) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

