Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $11.99 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $2,337,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 197,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

