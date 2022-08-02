Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

