Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.1 %

Howard Hughes stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

