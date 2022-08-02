Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

