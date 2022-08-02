Select Medical (SEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,311. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

