Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNFCA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $169.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.