Sector Gamma AS Sells 119,410 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,410 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 4.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 20,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

