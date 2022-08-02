Sector Gamma AS Raises Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the quarter. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,461. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

