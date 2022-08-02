Sector Gamma AS Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,414 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.58. 9,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,324. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

