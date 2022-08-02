Sector Gamma AS Buys 19,461 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up 2.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after purchasing an additional 595,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,073 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,685,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 373,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,387 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

